Adair County Community Voice

Winfrey Gerald “Mick” Burton, 76, of Columbia, Kentucky, died Monday, April 05, 2021 at his home.

He was born February 26, 1945, to the late Carl and Altha Pyles Burton. Mick was a licensed barber, had managed Burton Brothers Service Station for over 20 years, a member of Emory’s Chapel United Methodist Church where he faithfully attended until his recent illness. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Keith “Kevin” Burton, Clifton “Wayne” Burton and one sister, JoAnn Burton.

Survivors include:

His wife of 49 years – Nancy Turner Burton of Columbia

His son – Adam Gerald Burton (Amber) of Edmonton

Two brothers – Rabon “Toon” Burton (Ethel) of Columbia and Ralph (Peggy) Burton of Liberty

Two sisters – Frances Hatch (Marvin) of Mt. Washington and Gail Camfield (Randy) of Columbia

Several nieces, nephews and a host of extended family and friends

Funeral service – Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home with Bro. Richie Coomer and Bro. Adam Burton officiating

Burial in Haven Hill Cemetery

Visitation after 5:00 P.M. Tuesday

ALL ATTENDEES TO THE VISITATION AND/OR FUNERAL ARE REQUIRED TO WEAR A FACIAL COVERING AND FOLLOW THE HEALTHY AT WORK GUIDELINES.

Casket Bearers: Mike Burton, Larry Burton, Barry McGaha, Logan Turner, Justin Cox, Mike Loy

Grissom-Martin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

www.grissommartin.com