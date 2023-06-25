22-year-old charged with murder after fatal crash in Green County

GREENSBURG, Ky. – On June 24, 2023 at approximately 1:53 A.M. CST, Kentucky State Police Post 15 Troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury collision at the intersection of KY 61 and KY 323 in the Summersville community of Green County.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Daniel Sidebottom, age 22 of Greensburg, was traveling west on KY 323 in a 2016 Ford F-250 when he disregarded a stop sign and caution light controlling the intersection of KY 61 and KY 323. Mr. Sidebottom entered the intersection and collided with a 2023 Honda Odyssey that was traveling north on KY 61. The Honda Odyssey was being operated by Ronald Durfee, age 63 of Hodgenville.

A passenger in Mr. Durfee’s vehicle, Sandra Durfee, age 63 of Hodgenville, was flown from the scene to UofL hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Ms. Durfee was pronounced deceased at the hospital by the Jefferson County Coroner. Mr. Durfee, as well as four other passengers, were transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. Mr. Durfee’s other passengers were April Landon, age 41 of Hodgenville, Joshua Landon, age 41 of Hodgenville, and two juveniles. Mr. Sidebottom refused medical treatment at the scene.

Daniel Sidebottom was arrested and charged with DUI 1st offense, Disregarding a Stop Sign, Murder, Assault 1st degree (2 counts), and Assault 2nd Degree (3 counts). Mr. Sidebottom was lodged in the Taylor County Detention Center.

KSP Post 15 Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Green County Sheriff’s Office, Green County Fire and EMS, and Green County Rescue Squad. The collision remains under investigation by Senior Trooper Weston Sullivan