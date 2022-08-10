Margie Gale Bradshaw, 59, of Columbia, KY died Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Springview Hospital in Lebanon, KY. She was born in Adair County, KY on May 24, 1963 to the late Leon Bledsoe and Dorothy “Dottie” Key.

Margie enjoyed riding around the countryside, 4-wheeling and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband Bob Bradshaw of Columbia, KY; three children Joel Loy (Catherine), William Loy and Theresa Loy (Colby Bagby) all of Columbia, KY; three grandchildren Jolyne Loy, Kailan Parrott and Heidi Loy; four siblings Anthony Bledsoe, Crystal “Chrissy” Burris, Jennifer St. Andrew and Jessica Shearer and several friends and other relatives.

The family request private services with burial in the Cox Cemetery.

Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.