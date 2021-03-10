4-H Camp returns this summer

LEXINGTON, Ky., – A long cherished summer activity is returning in 2021. Kentucky 4-H’s four regional camps will open their doors to campers with new, enhanced COVID-19 protocols in place.

“We are taking additional steps this summer to protect our campers, volunteers and employees,” said Joey Barnard, Kentucky 4-H principal specialist for camping. “We are closely monitoring government policy changes and are following the strict mandatory and recommended best-practice guidance of the American Camp Association, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, federal, state and local governments and health departments. We will continue to make changes, as necessary, to our procedures to ensure Kentucky 4-H Camping is a safe and healthy experience for camp families.”

Camps will open at 50% capacity. Campers will be placed in cohorts that will travel to and from activities during the entire week with no interaction with other campers. Cohorts will include youth from two cabins. Young people and camp staff are required to complete a daily screening two weeks leading up to their first day of camp and are encouraged not to travel and limit their contact with others during the same two-week period.

During camp, campers and staff must wear masks at all times, except when they are sleeping, eating, showering or outside and 6 feet away from others. Campers should plan to bring at least one mask per day and their own hand sanitizer. High traffic areas and restrooms will have soap and water handwashing stations. Cabins, activity areas and high traffic areas will have hand sanitizer. Staff will clean and sanitize high-touch surfaces throughout the day and equipment after each use.

Camping dates and locations vary among counties. Spots are expected to fill quickly with limited capacity. More information is available online at https://4-h.ca.uky.edu/content/2021-covid-mitigation-plan and at local offices of the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service.

By: Katie Pratt

University of Kentucky



Read more of the latest headline news: https://adairvoice.com