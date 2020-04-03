4-H photo challenge

By: Tony Rose

Adair County Extension Agent for 4-H Youth Development

Adair County 4-H Family Social Distancing & Healthy at Home Photo Challenge

The weather this weekend is going to be nice and we all are looking forward to getting out of the house. But with everything going on it is especially important to remember social distancing and healthy at home during this lovely weekend. All we do now will help shorten the time for us to get to the end of our current situation.

Adair County 4-H is issuing a Family Social Distancing & Healthy at Home Photo Challenge. This challenge is open to all in Adair County. You do not have to be involved in 4-H to submit photos. We want you to take photos to model the best practices of social distancing and healthy at home. Make sure the photos involve the whole family including if possible the family pets. Do not send more than three photos per submission. The photos will be used to put together a Social Distancing and Healthy at Home video presentation. The presentation will be uploaded to the Adair County 4-H Youtube page and will be shared on Social Media and with local media. Remember all the pictures should model best practices for social distancing and healthy at home and remember to have some fun with it. Please submit all photos by email or text. To submit by email please use trose@uky.edu or you can text to 270-634-0401. All photos need to be submitted by Sunday, April 5 at 8 pm.

