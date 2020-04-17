4-H Summer Camp Update

An update from UK about the status of the 4-H Summer Camping Program for Adair County youth and volunteers.

As of April 17, the 4-H Summer Camping Program has been suspended pending updated and timely information about the current COVID-19 pandemic. Tony Rose, Adair County extension agent for 4-H Youth Development, said that at this time, this doesn’t mean camp is “cancelled,” but an alternate schedule is being developed for the possibility of returning in July and August.

“This schedule will feature shorter sessions of camp in three day / two night formats, but this, like I said before, is based on resuming camp under the most appropriate, safe, and health conscious recommendations from a number of entities, including UK, our state government, and the CDC,” said Rose.

As the schedule begins to form, Rose will supply additional information. This will give families the greatest amount of detail to make a decision about their camper’s attendance at 4-H Summer Camp.

“I do hope everyone is well and staying safe. If you have additional questions, please feel free to reach out to me at 270-384-2317,” said Rose.

If you had signed up for the Adair County 4-H Summer Camp as a camper, Waiting List Camper, CIT, Teen Leader or Adult volunteer, please fill out this brief survey to help us update your contact information. This way we will be able to update you with more information as soon as we find out in the next couple of weeks. Survey link (please copy and paste this link into the address bar): https://uky.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3xyWQLhWzOHqQjr

Here is the link to the UK CAFÉ news release about 4-H Summer Camp: https://news.ca.uky.edu/article/kentucky-4-h-summer-camping-program-suspended-2020