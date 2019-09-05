5K/10K Run for Veterans on Sept. 7

The fourth annual 5K/10K Run for Veterans is coming up this weekend on Saturday, Sept. 7.

With a registration fee of $25, the event welcomes any and all walkers and runners to participate and raise money for the local VFW Post 6097.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the run/walk begins at 9 a.m.

Participants will start the run/walk at the Jim Blair Center, will head to the Greensburg Road and Columbia Bypass intersection, go down the bypass and will return to the Jim Blair Center for finish.

For more information call 270-250-4054.