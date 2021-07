The Adair County 8U Little League all-stars will be in Richmond this weekend competing in the 2021 State Tournament. The Indians’ first game is scheduled for Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CDT, against either Ashland or Corbin. Be sure to post your best wishes for the team here as the Indians compete against the best teams in the state.

For more information on the tournament, check out this week’s Adair County Community Voice.