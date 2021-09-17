A mask mandate will remain in place, at least temporarily, for Adair County schools

The school district’s mask mandate was discussed Thursday night after the legislature stopped the mandate put into effect by the Kentucky Board of Education. Board members are not in agreement on whether masks should be mandated or optional, however, and the discussion is expected to return next week.

Board member Dana King made a motion to leave the mandate in place, with Destiny Greer seconding the motion. Board chairman Troy Grider and members Terry Harvey and David Karnes voted no. Karnes attended the meeting via Zoom.

With the vote failing to pass, the board agreed to meet next week to further discuss and evaluate the district’s policy.

Five people spoke during public comments concerning masks, with four voicing opposition and one voicing support for a mandate.

More information will be available in next week’s edition of the Adair County Community Voice.