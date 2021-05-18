Abbott charged with endangering minor

Contesa Abbott, 40, of Columbia, has been charged with endangering the welfare of a minor after officers with the Columbia Police Department found the child she was watching roaming the neighborhood Monday.

Employees of the Adair County Public Library called Adair 911 after a 3-year-old child was found walking in the parking lot without clothes. Officers responded to the scene and soon located the residence where the child walked away from on South High Street.

Officers located the child’s grandmother, Abbott, who had been watching the male. She told the officers she had taken medication and had been sleeping for the last two hours.

Officer Drew Conn was assisted on the scene by officer Evan Burton.