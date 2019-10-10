Absentee Machines are effective as of Monday

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5TH, 2019

GENERAL ELECTION

Absentee Machines will be open effective, Monday October 14, 2019

Location: Adair County Clerks Lisa Greer Office, 424 Public Square, Columbia KY 42728

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. CST to 4:00 p.m. CST

Saturday: 8:00 a.m. CST to 12:00 P.m. CST

The following voters may, at any time during normal business hours on those days absentee voting is conducted in the County Clerk’s Office, make application in person to the county clerk to vote on a voting machine in the county clerk’s office. Be prepared to provide proof of ID.

Residents of Kentucky who are covered voters as defined in defined in KRS 117A.010, who will be absent from the county on Election Day

Students who temporarily reside outside the county of their residence

Individuals, and the spouse, who have surgery scheduled that will require hospitalization on Election Day

Individuals who temporarily reside outside the state but who are still eligible to vote in this state and who will be absent from the county on Election Day

Residents of Kentucky who are uniformed service voters as defined in KRS 117A.010 confined to a military base on Election Day and who learn of that confinement within seven (7) days or less of the election and are not eligible for a paper absentee ballot

A voter who is a pregnant woman in her last trimester of pregnancy at the time she wishes to vote

Election Officials:

Precinct election officer appointed to serve in a precinct other than his/her own Alternate precinct officer County Board of Elections members, staff, and deputy county clerks State Board of Elections staff

A voter who will be absent from the county on Election Day but is not permitted to vote by mail-in absentee ballot.

ELECTIONEERING BAN DURING ABSENTEE VOTING

The electioneering ban during absentee voting applies to the building, on days in which absentee voting is being conducted and prohibits election materials to be affixed to the interior and exterior of the building. No person shall electioneer within the interior of a building or affix any electioneering materials to the exterior or interior of a building where the county clerk’s office is located.