ACES • Beth Ellison’s 3rd Grade Class

Dear Santa,

How are you and the Mrs and the elves doing? I have been well this year and buddy the elf ( on the shelf) snoops in our stuff but if he makes messes he cleans it right up. He kinda scares me though. It took us like 5 or 10 minutes to find him.

I have been waiting for Christmas all year and this is my favorite time of the year. What I want for Christmas is Roblox gift card and a iPad and a BIG UNICORN!

And thank you for all of your hard work 😀

HO HO HO HAVE A GOOD CHRISTMAS :

-Love Londyn Patterson, 8 years old

ACES

Mrs. Ellison’s Homeroom

3rd grade