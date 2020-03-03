ACES student to compete at state level

Adair County Elementary School is excited to announce that Matthew Ayala-Alatorre, a 5th grade student, recently qualified to compete at the state level in the National Geographic Geo Bee. The contest is designed to encourage teachers to include geography in their classrooms, inspire and reward students’ curiosity about the world, and increase public awareness about geography. Students in grades fourth through eighth are eligible to compete. Students will be competing for a top prize of $1,000 cash and a trip to Washington, D.C., for the National Championship! Students that come in second and third place will receive cash awards of $300 and $100, respectively.

One hundred students from Kentucky will compete with one making it to compete at the national level. The state competition will be held on Friday, March 27 in Bowling Green.

CONGRATULATIONS MATTHEW! Good luck at state!