ACES’ White wins RTA essay contest

Makayla White, a fifth-grade student from Adair Elementary School (ACES), has been selected the Adair County and Mid-Cumberland Retired Teachers Association winner of the “2021–2022 Grandparent of the Year” essay contest sponsored by AARP Kentucky and the Kentucky Retired Teacher Association (KRTA).

White was among thousands of fifth graders who participated in the 20th annual essay competition for 2021–2022. Student submitted essays answering why “My Grandparent should be the AARP Kentucky Grandparent of the Year” to their fifth-grade teachers who selected the school’s winner. Each participating school winner and school receive recognition certificates and White also received a $25 check.

White’s essay was then sent to the Mid-Cumberland Retired Teachers Association (MCRTA) where it was recognized as the outstanding essay in the (MCRTA). White will receive a plaque and $50 in recognition of this honor. Her essay will also be eligible to participate in the state finals. In a recognition ceremony, the “Grandparent of the Year” and student will be honored at the Annual KRTA Convention in Louisville next month. The state winner also receives a $100 award and a plaque.

The essay competition is a unique way to recognize the significant contributions that older Kentuckians make towards shaping the lives and values of youth across the Commonwealth. Across the country and in Kentucky, an increasing number of adults 50 and over are the primary caregivers to minor children. According to the US Census Bureau, nearly 98,000 children in Kentucky are being raised by or living with a grandparent householder.

White is the daughter of Joey and Elizabeth White. Makayla wrote her essay about her great grandfather Jack Garrett. Jack was a star athlete at Corbin High School Who went on to play collegiately before earning his degree from Eastern Kentucky University.