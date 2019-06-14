ACHS Academic Team does well at international competition

The Adair County High School academic team returned from the Future Problem Solving International Championships with another year of experience and some growth under their belt.

Despite not making it into the top 10 at the competition, they finished with a high placement and Coach Brett Reliford and team members are pleased with their efforts.

“The team performed well, and everyone is really proud of their work,” said Reliford.

Reliford explained that the team didn’t make the final round by just one composite point due to one judge having them lower than the other judges who had them first in their groupings.

“The odds of being just one point out is really low, but we were one of those one-in-a-million who just needed one point,” said Reliford. “Our overall rankings were actually higher than teams that eventually made the top 10.”

Although they didn’t make the final round, the ACHS academic team’s name will not be forgotten any time soon at the international level.

“They represented the school district well and left a positive mark on this international competition,” said Reliford.

By Anna Buckman