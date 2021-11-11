ACHS band finishes third at state

This story originally ran in the Nov. 4 issue of the Community Voice. To get the latest news and sports with your own subscription, call 270-384-9454.

When Jordan Humphress looked at his band after the state competition Saturday night in Lexington, he could see it in each face. The “Marching Indians” had left everything on the field and, now that it was over, the emotion was coming out.

For the past five months, the Adair County band members had worked endless hours to put together a “perfect” program to try and bring home their 25th state title. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough this season as ACHS finished third overall at the 2021 Kentucky Music Educators Association final event.

“I would say the students were acceptant of how we did,” said Humphress, who is in his first season as director. “After they got done with their performance, we went out to the trailer, and everybody was either crying or smiling. I think they were just overwhelmed with the emotion of performing at the state finals.”

Murray High School won the Class AAA championship with 90.4 points. Estill County was second with 88.3 and Adair County finished with 85.6 points.

“We told the students all the way along the season that we compete against ourselves at Adair County,” Humphress said. “It doesn’t matter what six people (judges) in the box put on a piece of paper because you can’t control any of that stuff. What you can control is how you feel about the performance and what you did with it on the field.

“On Saturday night, they gave their best performance of the entire season. That’s why whatever the score was we knew we would be okay with the outcome. As the Adair legacy goes, these guys put their stamp on it, their mark on it and we’re extremely proud of them.”

Humphress and his staff took a quick listen to the semifinal tapes before taking the field in Lexington. They wanted to have one final look at the judges’ comments as they headed into the title event.

“The big thing for us was they performed to that crowd Saturday night,” Humphress explained. “The cool thing about Adair County is when they get to finals night, they shine under the lights.

“They did exactly what we wanted them to do and that was showcase the fun they were having out on the field, the love and passion they have for the art they’re doing, and it was easy to tell the audience could feel it.”

Now, Humphress said, it is time to get ready for next year.

By Scott Wilson

scott@adairvoice.com