ACHS ‘Graduation Week’ begins Monday

Preparations are being finalized now for the Adair County High School commencement service. More than 230 students will be receiving their diplomas Friday, May 21, at the school gymnasium. The festivities are slated to begin at 7 p.m.

“This year, we wanted to try and be as close to a normal graduation week, graduation ceremony as possible,” said ACHS assistant principal Chad Parnell. “Some of the things we did last year, like the senior parade, we’re going to bring back this year. Some of the things we didn’t do last year like the senior breakfast, awards night and one big graduation ceremony are being brought back.”

The week leading up to graduation will begin with the senior breakfast on May 17 and then the senior parade on May 18.

“The senior breakfast is a catered event and will begin at 9 a.m.,” said Parnell. “It will be formal, with tablecloths and linen. The parade will start at 6 p.m. The students will decorate their cars and trucks and leave the school parking lot. First responders will lead them to the courthouse square, down Jamestown Street to Tutt Street. They will then go over to Hudson Street and head back to the high school.”

There will be graduation practice on May 19-20 at 9 a.m. each day. On the 19th, nursing students that have earned their certification will have their pinning ceremony at 5:30 p.m.

Then, on the night of May 20, the school will hold its annual awards night. Students will be recognized for academic awards, including departmental awards and the prestigious “Principal Challenge Award.” That will start at 7 p.m.

The week will culminate with graduation on Friday, May 21, at 7 p.m.

“Each graduating senior will be allowed five tickets. Separate tickets will not be available for purchase, so the use of the tickets will be at the child’s discretion,” Parnell said. “We will have limited capacity because we have to stay within mandates. Our gym holds 2,000, so we’re going to try and stay around 1,000.”

Parnell said some senior students have chosen not to participate in the ceremony.

“It has been a long hard year for staff and students,” Parnell said. “So, we’re looking forward to graduation, looking forward to starting next year with some normalcy.”