The Adair County High School Ladies Ensemble will be performing a holiday concert at the fountain area of the public square, in front of the Columbian Theater, Dec. 3, at 5 p.m.

This performance will mark the inaugural event related to the renovation of the historic Columbian Theater, which is scheduled for 2022. The Adair County school system has taken lease ownership of the property.

The classic “Columbian” sign will be lit for the event.

The performance is free and everyone is invited.