ACHS tours Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems

A group of ACHS students, led by ACHS Employment Spcialist Tony Just, toured Sumitomo Electric Wiring Systems in Edmonton last week. For many students, this was the first time seeing behind the scenes of a professional workplace, which was eye-opening and interesting.

Students learned that static electricity hair, dust, or any other fiber can ‘short out’ electrical components, so they were required to put on shoe coverings, hair nets, and a lab coat. Putting on the protective equipment, added a layer of interest and excitement to the tour. It was also interesting for the students to find out that the vehicles they are familiar with have components in them that are made right in that factory.

Students were able to see firsthand how efficient systems are put into place and how everyone who works there has a special role to play. Students left with the confidence that they could one day have a job in such a facility.

