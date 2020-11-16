ACHS tutoring sessions now virtual

Monday, Nov. 16, 2020:

Students who have signed up for after school in-person tutoring sessions at ACHS, will now participate in those sessions virtually to reduce the amount of person-to-person contact due to COVID-19. These sessions will be held via the Google Meet codes listed on each sign-up link at this link: www.tinyurl.com/achstutoring

After school instructors will be contacting students who have previously signed up to confirm times for the virtual tutoring sessions.

Tutoring sessions will remain virtual through December 2020 even if we return to face-to-face instruction for the regular school day.