ACHS will have parent/teacher conference Monday and Academic Night Out on Nov. 11

Adair County High School, 526 Indian Drive, will hold parent teacher conferences on Monday, Nov. 11 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. All parents and guardians are encouraged to attend and meet with their child’s teacher. No appointment is necessary.

Also, on Nov. 11, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., ACHS will feature student work and projects as part of the Academic Night Out. Students will be showcasing science experiments, conducting blood pressure screenings, discussing literature, and presenting other topics they are learning in the classroom.

For more information, please contact Keri Willis, Title I Parent Liaison, at 270-384-2751 or by email at keri.willis@adair.kyschools.us.