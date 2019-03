Sixth Grade Students of the Month at ACMS, left to right are: Dagan Compton-Science, Dillon Wilson-Math, Payton Bell-Reading, Jossalyn Massaway-Science, Jennifer Meza-Math, Bella Blackaby-Reading, Gage Thorn-Band, Brandon Castrejon-Social Studies and Jagger Kemp-Social Studies!

