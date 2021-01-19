ACMS Academic team earns district champion title

The Adair County Middle School Academic team competed in the Governor’s Cup District championship on Saturday, and the team finished as the 2021 district champions. The competition featured district opponent schools from the surrounding area with students competing in quick recall and future problem solving as team events, and individual students competing in mathematics, science, social studies, language arts, arts and humanities and composition.

The team won both the quick recall and future problem solving titles. Quick recall team members are Bailey Watts, Joseph Kotter, Andrew Zinati, Angelica Bell, Jay Burton, Hannah Kotter, Samantha Oliver and Natalea Kaylor. The future problem solving team consisted of Joseph Kotter, Abigail Kemp, Hannah Kotter and Natalea Kaylor.

In addition, several ACMS students took home a top five finish in their individual events. Bailey Watts won first place in both the language arts and arts and humanities competitions. Joining her in the top five in language arts was Jay Burton, who finished fourth in the event.

Adair also had two competitors who finished in the top five in arts and humanities as Samantha Oliver took home fourth place in the event while Angelica Bell captured fifth place overall.

The team also claimed first place finishes in science and social studies with Andrew Zinati leading the charge with a district championship in each subject. Joseph Kotter joined Zinati in the awards ceremony by grabbing third place in social studies. Angelica Bell got her second individual medal of the day as well by earning fifth place in the event.

In mathematics, the team was led by brothers Tristin Andrews and Trevir Andrews who finished in second and third place respectively. In composition, the team earned another regional qualifier when Mia Schneider won fourth place in her event.

With their finishes at district, all competitors and teams earned the right to advance to regional championship on Saturday, Jan. 30.