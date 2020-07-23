ACMS gets new principal

Rodney Morgeson was named the new Adair County Middle School principal this week after Alma Rich recently took the position of federal programs coordinator for the school district.

Morgeson was the ACMS assistant principal for the 2019-2020 school year and Rich served as principal for 14 years.

Rich took over her new position after Steve Turner retired in July.

With Rich taking a central office position, that opened up a spot for an administrator on the District Facility Planning Committee and the board approved Morgeson to be added on the committee in Rich’s place.

In addition, Michelle Petty is the new office receptionist at the central office and previously worked as the administrative assistant for the high school counselor’s office.

Bank of Columbia donated $6,110 to the school district to purchase 26 Chromebooks in memory of former president Wanda Hill.

Hill was a former president of Bank of Columbia and a fourth grade teacher.

The donation supports the One-to-One Initiative to expand access to technology for students.

“Wanda was always passionate about education in Adair County and wanted to see kids get further education and improve their lives,” said Mark Dykes, Bank of Columbia president and CEO. “I think in the times we’re in now, they will prove to be a great asset and hopefully it will make a difference in a child’s life. Wanda would be tickled to death for this donation.”

Continuing the theme of giving at the meeting, the board then presented a donation of $2,918.40 from school district employees to the Columbia-Adair County Volunteer Fire Department for the WHAS Crusade for Children.

The donation comes from monthly contributions by employees who have deductions taken from their paychecks for the program.

Stephens added that Crusade generally returns anywhere from $30,000 to $60,000 every year to the school district to assist students who have mobility issues.

The board approved the annual policy/procedure updates and also announced the results from the superintendent evaluation of the 2019-2020 school year.

Stephens received a 3.17 out of a 4-point scale.

Board Chair Lisa Burton said the goals for the 2020-2021 school year are to work closer together with increased communication between the board and Dr. Stephens.

“We’re very thankful to have Dr. Stephens in charge and feel that she has our entire school system’s best interest in mind in making decisions,” said Burton.

Board member Daniel Adams and Rita Carter, superintendent administrative assistant, spoke up before adjournment to thank Andrea Waggener, who was in attendance, for designing and organizing banners along Indian Drive for the 2020 high school graduates.

