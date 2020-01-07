ACMS student of the month

Matt McGuffin is the 14-year-old son of Matthew and Kristy McGuffin. Matt is an 8th grader at Adair County Middle School where he is an Honor Roll Student. Matt is well liked by his peers and adults because he always shows PRIDE! Matt displays a positive attitude and shows respect and integrity to everyone he meets. His determination to excel shows in all his classes through his excellent work ethic. Matt exhibits excellence through his attitude, work and extra curricular activities. He is an active member of the ACMS FFA where he serves as a committee chairperson. Matt is an excellent student and great role model for our younger students. We look forward to hearing great accomplishments from Matt in the future.