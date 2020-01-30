ACMS students excel at state junior Beta Club convention

The National Beta Convention is in store for two Adair County Middle School students after they earned individual placements at the Kentucky Junior Beta Club Convention.

Seventh grader Addie Bennett placed first in the black and white photography competition, and seventh grader Andrew Zinati placed third in the science competition this past weekend at the state convention in Louisville.

In June, Bennett and Zinati have the opportunity to compete nationally in their categories in Fort Worth, Texas.

These placements are especially exciting considering there were over 8,000 students from around 200 different schools who competed.

All students who attend beta convention must compete in one of the various categories available.

ACMS Jr. Beta students got some extra help before the convention in the robotics and technology categories, thanks to Adair County Cooperative Extension Agent Tony Rose and ACMS math teacher Adam Cox.

Though only two ACMS students placed in convention, ACMS Jr. Beta’s Lead Sponsor Angel Woodrome said that she and co-sponsors Debra Waddell and Leighann Loy were very proud of all the students.

“They were all really invested,” said Woodrome. “There were several students who didn’t place that worked hard.”

Woodrome said she is just as proud of her students’ actions as she is of their work ethic.

“They were so well behaved and enthusiastic and made new friends,” said Woodrome.

Nearly 40 of those 8,000 students at convention were from ACMS, which is around three times as many ACMS students who competed at convention last year.

There are currently a total of 89 ACMS Jr. Beta Club members and this number earned the entire club a growth award for growing in at least 10 percent in size from last year.

“But we grew a lot more than that,” said Woodrome.

Woodrome said just last year the ACMS Jr. Beta Club had less than 20 total members, something that was easily changed by doing more outreach within the student body this year. Any student with a 3.5 or above grade point average can be part of Jr. Beta Club.

By Anna Buckman

Assistant Editor

anna@adairvoice.com