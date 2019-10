The Parent’s Association at Adair County Middle School sponsored a fun test revenge with volunteers from the faculty. Students placed change in a teacher or administrator’s jar and the winners who earned the most money were Jerald Bryant, Nick Coe and Alma Rich. All donations go toward more activities sponsored by the Parent Teacher Organization.

From left to right: Teachers Gerald Bryant and Nick Coe got creamed by Aaron LaBarge.

Principle Alma Rich got duct taped to the wall.