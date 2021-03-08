ACMS teacher awarded grant money

Monday, March 8, 2021

Submitted by Deb Waddell:

Kayla Stockton, ACMS Science Teacher, was awarded $3,500 through a grant from the Toshiba America Foundation for science equipment.

Adair County Middle is pleased to announce it has received a $3,500 STEM grant from the Toshiba America Foundation (TAF). These funds will support the Thermal Energy Project for 7th Graders.

Thermal energy transfer is a major topic for 7th grade science. Students have to determine which type of materials, what size of materials and the amount of kinetic energy in an object produces the most thermal energy transfer. After they determine which type and size of materials minimize and maximize the most thermal energy, students will be required to design a device that either minimizes or maximizes the most thermal energy from our class studies. All 7th grade science students will have the opportunity to participate.

Toshiba America Foundation’s grants fund projects designed by individual classroom teachers. This “direct-to-teacher” approach brings immediate results. Teachers are able to change the way they teach Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects because the grant supports equipment for hands-on experiments and inquiry-based approaches to the curriculum. At TAF, we believe that STEM is a lot more fun than just reading a textbook. TAF grants provide teachers with the tools they need to be more effective educators. The grants make the classroom a more exciting place for both teachers and students.

Adair County Middle is a 6-8th grade facility that houses approximately 640 students. Our mission is to Always Challenge Midde School students to succeed. This grant will assist with doing just that for our 7th graders. ACMS is always seeking innovative ways to teach concepts and feels that one of the best ways to teach STEM concepts is through a hands-on project based approach. This grant will help us achieve our goal of doing just that!

