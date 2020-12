ACPC – Julie Cowan’s class

Dear Santa,

My name is Ellison Burris. I am in Mrs. Julie Cowan’s class at ACPC. I have been very good this year. Please bring me an Optimus Prime with wings, Virtual Reality, paint and a BIG Ninja Turtle. Thank you!

Dear Santa,

My name is Bailey Allen. I am in Mrs. Julie Cowan’s class at ACPC. I have been very good this year. Please bring me toys, clothes, a teddy bear and a cook stove with supplies. I will leave you a chocolate donut! Thank you!

Dear Santa,

My name is Jameson Luttrell. I am in Mrs. Julie Cowan’s class at ACPC. I have been very good this year. Please bring me a monster truck and SpongeBob. Thank you!

Dear Santa,

My name is Lariat Baker. I am in Mrs. Julie Cowan’s class at ACPC. I have been very good this year. Please bring me a Robux game, a fake phone and some lipstick. Thank you!

Dear Santa,

My name is Matti Moss. I am in Mrs. Julie Cowan’s class at ACPC. I have been very good this year. Please bring me an Elsa doll, an Ana doll and a dress. Thank you!

Dear Santa,

My name is Emma Hoosier. I am in Mrs. Julie Cowan’s class at ACPC. I have been very good this year. Please bring me LOL dolls, OMG dolls, slime, clothes, Frozen dolls and playdoh. Thank you!

Dear Santa,

My name is Tyler Rakes. I am in Mrs. Julie Cowan’s class at ACPC. I have been very good this year. Please bring me an electric scooter, a kitchen set, a keyboard with microphone and a drone. Thank you!

Dear Santa,

My name is Grayson Lee. I am in Mrs. Julie Cowan’s class at ACPC. I have been very good this year. Please bring me a drone, clothes, a scooter and a Gator. Thank you!

Dear Santa,

My name is Brentley Antle. I am in Mrs. Julie Cowan’s class at ACPC. I have been very good this year. Please bring me some Legos and Ryan’s World toys. I will leave you some cookies and chocolate milk. Thank you!

Dear Santa,

My name is Ryder Loy, I am 6 years old. For Christmas, I would like a desk, Legos (Minecraft, Star Wars and Avengers) and a clock. I have been mostly good this year. Thank You!

Dear Santa,

My name is Liam Brown. I am in Mrs. Julie Cowan’s class at ACPC. I have been very good this year. Please bring me a real blue drum set. I will leave you cookies and milk. Thank you!