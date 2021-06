Parents of Adair County preschool age children (3-5) are encouraged to come by the Adair County Primary Center to pick up a free summer school bag for your child. The weekly pickups will be Monday through Thursday, beginning June 7.

Each week, the bags will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in front of the school, on a first-come, first-served basis.

The bags will be geared toward kindergarten readiness skills to include math, science, fine motor and literacy.