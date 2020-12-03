ACPC • Tonya Feese’s Kindergarten Class

Dear Santa,

My name is Ashton Dotson. I am 6 years old. I live in Columbia. I have been very good this year. For Christmas I wish for a dirt bike and an action figure. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Safe Travels,

Ashton

Dear Santa,

My name is Braxton Turner. I am 6 years old. I live in Columbia. I have been very good this year. For Christmas I wish for my Dad back alive, X-box 5 and an elf. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Safe Travels,

Braxton

Dear Santa,

My name is Amelia Vickery. I am 6 years old. I live in Columbia. I have been very good this year. For Christmas I wish for a stuffed black and white doggie, a FurReal kitten pet, and everything Minecraft. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Safe Travels,

Amelia

Dear Santa,

My name is Summer Burris. I am 5 years old. I live in my house. I have been very good this year. For Christmas I wish for a Barbie house with animals in it and it comes with a car and food. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Safe Travels,

Summer

Dear Santa,

My name is Kamren Taylor. I am 5 years old. I live in Kentucky. I have been very good this year. For Christmas I wish for a robot, bow and arrow, and anything Puppy Pals or Paw Patrol. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Safe Travels,

Kamren

Dear Santa,

My name is Luke Farmer. I am 5 years old. I live in Kentucky. I have been very good this year. For Christmas I wish for Olaf, Mickey Mouse toys, apples, hats snow, my own bunnies, construction paper, and square toe boots. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Safe Travels,

Luke

Dear Santa,

My name is Hunter Damaschke. I am 5 years old. I live in Columbia. I have been very good this year. For Christmas I wish for underwater RC car and dirt bike. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Safe Travels,

Hunter

Dear Santa,

My name is Ky’Rieona Miller. I am 5 years old. I live in Columbia. I have been very good this year. For Christmas I wish for a toy dog, baby doll and a purse. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Safe Travels,

Ky’Rieona

Dear Santa,

My name is Nate Conder. I am 6 years old. I live in a house. I have been very good this year. For Christmas I wish for a dinosaur with eggs that go down when you grab them. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Safe Travels,

Nate

Dear Santa,

My name is Tommy Curry. I am 5 years old. I live in Kentucky. I have been very good this year. For Christmas I wish for a baby Yoda and Halo toys. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Safe Travels,

Tommy

Dear Santa,

My name is Avaleigh Stubbs. I am 5 years old. I live in Columbia. I have been very good this year. For Christmas I wish for slime and a Jack in the box. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Safe Travels,

Avaleigh

Dear Santa,

My name is Stella Hatcher. I am 6 years old. I live in Columbia. I have been very good this year. For Christmas I wish for LOL dolls, slime and books. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Safe Travels,

Stella

Dear Santa,

My name is Wilma Miller. I am 5 years old. I live in the country. I have been very good this year. For Christmas I wish for kinetic sand and LOLs. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Safe Travels,

Wilma

Dear Santa,

My name is Izzy Cash. I am 5 years old. I live in Columbia. I have been very good this year. For Christmas I wish for my star to light up and a new unicorn that lights up every night green and purple. I want a toy heart that stays red and when you put it in the water it turns purple. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Safe Travels,

Izzy

Dear Santa,

My name is Avery Lawless. I am 5 years old. I live in Columbia, Kentucky. I have been very good this year. For Christmas I wish for dinosaurs, a teddy bear, and a bouncy house. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Safe Travels,

Avery

Dear Santa,

My name is Oakley Gaskin. I am 6 years old. I live in Columbia. I have been very good this year. For Christmas I wish for a four wheeler and a John Deer Tractor. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Safe Travels,

Oakley

Dear Santa,

My name is Ky Bridgewater. I am 6 years old. I live in Columbia. I have been very good this year. For Christmas I wish for a Batman cave, Paw Patrol toys, a tablet and a phone. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Safe Travels,

Ky

Dear Santa,

My name is Kinsley Hale. I am 5 years old. I live in Kentucky. I have been very good this year. For Christmas I wish for another dog, another rabbit, a cow, a frog and a guitar. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Safe Travels,

Kinsley

Dear Santa,

My name is Jase Sneed. I am 6 years old. I live in Columbia. I have been very good this year. For Christmas I wish a big truck and action figures. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Safe Travels,

Jase

Dear Santa,

My name is Amaya Luttrell. I am 5 years old. I live in my house. I have been very good this year. For Christmas I wish for a teddy bear, a doll and stuff. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Safe Travels,

Amaya

Dear Santa,

My name is Caroline Mendoza. I am 5 years old. I live in a white house with a brown roof. I have been very good this year. For Christmas I wish for LOLs and slime. I want Legos, a coloring book, crayons and playdough. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Safe Travels,

Caroline

Dear Santa,

My name is James Streeval. I am 6 years old. I live in Columbia. I have been very good this year. For Christmas I wish for a buggy, a go kart, three power wheel cars and a trailer. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Safe Travels,

James

Dear Santa,

My name is Layton Milby. I am 5 years old. I live in a concrete house. I have been very good this year. For Christmas I wish for a Lamborghini power wheel. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Safe Travels,

Layton

Dear Santa,

My name is Hyson Blair. I am 6 years old. I live in Columbia. I have been very good this year. For Christmas I wish for a fish tank, a frog and that’s it. I will leave you milk and cookies.

Safe Travels,

Hyson