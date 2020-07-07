Adair 911 awarded grant

Adair County Judge Executive Gale Cowan is pleased to announce the Adair County 911 Center has been awarded a grant in the amount of $43,909.00 to replace outdated communications systems. This is the Kentucky 911 Services Board Grant and is coming from the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security (KOHS) and the Kentucky 911 Services Board.

We look forward to working with them on the duration of the grant process and getting the project complete. We hope to have the grant fully executed and ready to begin work by late August. This is a huge step in getting our outdated equipment updated to help keep Adair County citizens safe and getting them the emergency help they need when they call our 911 Center.

I also want to thank Adair County 911 Director Jason Upchurch and the 911 management team for all of his hard work on getting this application submitted.