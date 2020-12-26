Adair 911 okay, others hindered by AT&T outage

FROM EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT DIRECTOR MIKE KELTNER:

Adair County E-911 has been operational and all emergency phone lines continue to work as normal. Many of our local counties are experiencing issues with their emergency lines and AT&T communications. The incident that occurred in Nashville is much larger than the physical damage on 2nd Street and has created many issues in many states. Specifically data exchanged via the system including voice over internet protocol, cellular systems and other forms of digital communication have been impacted.

AT&T stated in their PM briefing that “Power is essential to restoring wireless and wireline communications and we are working with law enforcement to get access to our equipment and make needed repairs. Given the damage to our facility it will take time to restore service.”

Further AT&T recovery information and updates can be found here: https://about.att.com/pages/disaster_relief/nashville.html

We encourage every person to become familiar with their county’s emergency number or numbers. For Adair County 911 the number is 270-384-6464. Please refer to your own county emergency dispatch or 911 website, social media or phone book and save the number if you cannot remember it. For most the 270-384-6464 number is familiar as it was the pre 911 phone number in Adair County.

In times of communication loss secondary methods like amateur radio become a means of communicating. For more information on amateur radio visit the Central Kentucky Amateur Radio Club https://www.wa4uxj.com/ or the American Radio Relay League http://www.arrl.org/

We encourage safe travels and outdoor activities at all times. Please consider that the additional inconvenience of not having a cellular phone could turn deadly with the cold temperatures or lack of contact for help.

Also consider checking in with any persons in your area that may be unable to make contact with family or for assistance due to network outages.

The Holidays and 2020 are coming to an end; please remember to look out for one another which can be done safely and separately in most circumstances.