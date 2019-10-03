Adair book fair is Oct.12 at noon at LWC dining center

The Adair County Book Fair is on the horizon and a large group of talented writers will be on hand to talk about their works and sign copies for the readers among us.

Among the more than 40 authors who will fill the Canmer Dining Hall at Lindsey Wilson College on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. are: Natasha Newton will sign her hugely popular book, Southern Keto.

Ronald Wolford Blair makes a return to Columbia with his biography of Col. Frank Lane Wolford, Commander of the 1st Kentucky Cavalry, Civil War.

Ann H. Gabhart, renowned Christian fiction author, who lives in Lawrenceburg, will sign several of her popular books, including The Refuge.

Rick Lee, of Harrodsburg, will be back for a second book fair with Tribute to Valor and Courage.

Joe Keith Bickett is coming from Lebanon with copies of Cornbread Mafia, one of the hottest books in recent years with Kentucky as the center of attention.

Bonnie Manning, “Tekoa” will return to town with Walter the Homeless Man, Polishing Jade and several other titles to inspire and motivate her readers.

Kyle Alexander Romine will cruise into town with some of his thriller titles including The Keeper of the Crows and The Devil Tree.

Local authors include Darlene Campbell, who is well known for her fiction and non-fiction alike. Russell Lunsford, who married into Adair County, will be present to sign his works.

Ernestine Smith Bennett will have copies of her County Stores books. Dennis Crump and Joe Fair will be present.

Dwan Hadley will have his inspiration book. Pam Hoots, Mayor of Columbia, will have copies of her poetry. Tim Roy will offer his wonderful life story.

Lou Ann Russell will inspire you with her books of poetry and more. Marshall Smith will have copies of his poetry and tell you a tale or two.

Rick Wilson has an offering that should not be missed.

And Mike Watson will have a few of his local history and genealogy books for researchers.

Area historical and genealogical groups will be represented as well.

In addition there will be representatives from the Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of the War of 1812, Taylor Regional Archives Center, and Adair County Genealogical Society and Adair Heritage Association on had to offer helpful clues in researching local history.