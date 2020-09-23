Adair Co. library announces new hours

Wednesday, Sept. 23

The Adair County Public Library will have new hours beginning Oct. 5. New hours will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon.

We will still be taking appointments for browsing, computer use, virtual learning, faxing and copy service. Curbside service is still available for anyone. Wi-Fi is on from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. each day. You can access Wi-Fi from our parking lot.

We regret that we can have no in person programming at this time, so for the rest of 202, we are doing virtual programming (story hour, lap sit). We will have pick-up packets for story hour and lap sit. For more information on any of these services, please call 270-384-2472.

Our bookmobile is still operating but no face to face services. We are just doing drop offs and pickups right now.

Be sure to check out our Facebook and website for updates or changes. Our website address is adaircountypubliclibrary.com.