Adair Co. Sheriff department’s July activity report

ADAIR CO. SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT ACTIVITY REPORT FOR JULY, 2020

34 WARRANTS OF ARREST SERVED

7 CRIMINAL CASES OPENED

1 CALL RESPONSE REPORTS WRITTEN

3 DOMESTIC ABUSE CASES WORKED

14 NON-INJURY ACCIDENTS WORKED

5 INJURY ACCIDENTS WORKED

4 OUT OF COUNTY TRANSPORTS

20 CITATIONS WRITTEN FOR CRIMINAL ACTIVITY

40 CIVIL PROCESS PAPERS SERVED

3 CRIMINAL SUMMONSES SERVED

35 SUBPOENAS SERVED

193 HOURS OF COURT SECURITY PROVIDED

510 VEHICLE INSPECTIONS DONE

15 ANIMAL COMPLAINTS

11 MOTOR ASSISTS

598 911 CALLS

16 ALCOHOL/ DRUG RELATED