The Adair County High School Band has advanced to the state semifinals after receiving a Distinguished rating Saturday at the KMEA quarterfinals at Warren East High School in Bowling Green.

The semifinals will be held Oct. 30 at Boyle County High School in Danville. The top six teams will advance to the state finals later that night at Kroger Field in Lexington.

The other teams advancing from the Bowling Green event were Allen County, Elizabethtown, Muhlenberg County, Murray, and Taylor County.