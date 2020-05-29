Adair County Extension Office opens June 1

For the safety of clientele and staff, beginning June 1 the Adair County Extension Office is now open by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment, you may contact us by calling any of the following phone numbers or by email:

• 270-384-2317 County Extension Office during regular business hours Monday-Friday 8:00am – 4:30pm

• 270-634-1105 Nick Roy, County Extension Agent for Agriculture & Natural Resources nick.roy@uky.edu

• 270-634-0401 Tony Rose, County Extension Agent for 4-H Youth Development trose@uky.edu

• 270-250-5215 Teresa Bright, County Extension Support Staff tbright@uky.edu

Clientele may continue to submit soil samples, plant samples or any other applicable items now that the office is transitioning to phase one of reopening. Please call any of the numbers above for directions on how to submit these.

The CDC and Kentucky officials recommend wearing face masks or cloth face coverings in public settings. Protect yourself and others by wearing a face mask or cloth mask while visiting our Extension facility.