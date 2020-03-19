Adair County Community Voice

Without YOU We'd Be Speechless!

Adair County Extension office to close temporarily

by

Effective March 20, 2020, the Adair County Cooperative Extension Service is temporarily closed as a result of the University of Kentucky recommendations for precautionary measures of the COVID-19 virus.

However, all staff are continuing to work remotely and will be happy to assist you.  You may continue to call the Adair County Extension Office phone line at 270-384-2317 and leave a message.  Messages are checked daily.

Or you may contact any of the staff in the following manner:

270-634-1105 for Nick Roy for Agriculture questions or email nick.roy@uky.edu;

270-634-0401 for Tony Rose for 4-H Youth Development questions or email trose@uky.edu;

270-250-5215 for Teresa Bright if you have a general office question or email tbright@uky.edu

The Extension Service will make every effort to continue to provide you with service as you are accustomed to in a timely and safe manner.

Thank you for your cooperation and we wish for you to stay safe and healthy!