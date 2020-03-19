Adair County Extension office to close temporarily

Effective March 20, 2020, the Adair County Cooperative Extension Service is temporarily closed as a result of the University of Kentucky recommendations for precautionary measures of the COVID-19 virus.

However, all staff are continuing to work remotely and will be happy to assist you. You may continue to call the Adair County Extension Office phone line at 270-384-2317 and leave a message. Messages are checked daily.

Or you may contact any of the staff in the following manner:

270-634-1105 for Nick Roy for Agriculture questions or email nick.roy@uky.edu;

270-634-0401 for Tony Rose for 4-H Youth Development questions or email trose@uky.edu;

270-250-5215 for Teresa Bright if you have a general office question or email tbright@uky.edu

The Extension Service will make every effort to continue to provide you with service as you are accustomed to in a timely and safe manner.

Thank you for your cooperation and we wish for you to stay safe and healthy!