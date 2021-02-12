Adair County Extension Service holding 4H photography contest

The Adair County Extension Service is taking registration for a 4-H Youth Photography contest titled “Winter Wonderland.”

Contestants have until March 1 at 4:30 p.m. to turn in your photos, said Tony Rose, Adair County Extension agent for 4-H Youth Development. Pictures can be taken with phones, cameras, Ipods, Ipads or any device you want to use, he said.

Divisions for the contest include: Cloverbud: Ages 8 and under, Juniors: Ages 9-13, Seniors: Ages 14-18; and Adults: 19 years old and older. Membership in 4-H is not required to participate.

The contest categories include: Forestry: Photograph of a large area dominated by trees; Water: photograph of still or moving water, or water activity; Plant Life: photograph of a plant or plants, that are the main subject; Natural Scene: photograph showing natural scene (not man-made object); and Wildlife: photograph showing unrestrained wildlife in natural habitat.

Email photos to trose@uky.edu

Contestants should include name, age and category with each submission. Prizes will be awarded in each category.