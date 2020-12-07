Adair County Farm Bureau recognized for outstanding membership and program achievement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Dec. 7, 2020) – Adair County Farm Bureau was recognized during the 101st Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) annual meeting in Louisville for its outstanding membership and program achievement in 2020. The award honors county Farm Bureau offices that meet the company’s profitability requirements and whose insurance policy growth meets or exceeds its annual growth goal.

Danny Wilkinson, President of Adair County Farm Bureau, was acknowledged as the award recipient by Mark Haney, President of Kentucky Farm Bureau, John Sparrow, Executive Vice President and CEO of KFB Insurance, and Drew Graham, Executive Vice President of the KFB Federation, during a portion of the general session on December 4.