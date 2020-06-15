Adair County first responders work two consecutive scenes on Friday

This past Friday, June 12 proved to be a busy day for first responders in and around Adair County.

A call of a possible drowning at Mt. Carmel boat ramp, also know as Butler Creek Ramp, was received by Adair County E-911 at 12:57 p.m. on Friday.

Emergency responders specializing in technical and dive rescue scrambled to the scene, where the body of Paul Wayne Dinkens, a 46-year-old male of Columbia was located at 3:08 p.m.

Investigation of the death is pending by Adair County Coroner, Todd Akin and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Officer Cody Berry.

At the same time as Dinkens’ body was recovered, 3:08 p.m., Adair County E-911 received a call of a missing 8-year-old male in Eastern Adair County.

Personnel responded from multiple areas and departments to begin search efforts.

Columbia-Adair County Firefighters close to the area began hasty searches within minutes of the initial call.

As other responders arrived and began search efforts, Adair County 911 received a call at 3:49 p.m. reporting a male juvenile near Hwy. 206 matching the description of the juvenile.

Sheriff deputies responded from the scene and confirmed that the juvenile was in fact the one reported missing. The male was found safe.

“Today’s multi-jurisdictional responses required efforts, dedication and skills that often go beyond the average or typical calls that we respond to,” said Mike Keltner, Adair County Emergency Management Director. “We are all fortunate to have these responders in our county and have the relationship with Campbellsville Fire Rescue on our shared waterway.”

On the initial call of the drowning Adair County EMS, Breeding Fire Technical Rescue Team, Columbia- Adair County Fire Department, Campbellsville Fire-Rescue, Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, District 6 Constable, Adair County Judge Executive Gale Cowan, Kentucky State Police, Adair County Coroner, Kentucky Emergency Management, Adair County Emergency Management and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers responded. Barren County Dive Team was on standby for dive services.

As the second call came in, the same responders transitioned from dive recovery to ground search with additional responders from Knifley and Burkesville Fire Departments on standby for other calls.

Russell County Emergency Management was contacted but was cancelled before deployment of rescue or fire personnel.

“Teamwork between all agencies resulted in providing closure to the family of the deceased in a timely manner and a quick response to a missing child,” said Brandon Harvey, Cpt. of the Breeding Fire Department.

Emergency Management Deputy Director Chad Wheet said, “We appreciate the support and teamwork between everyone involved in today’s response.”