Adair County Fiscal Court Agenda for Tuesday, April 25

AGENDA

ADAIR COUNTY FISCAL COURT

REGULAR CALLED MEETING

APRIL 25, 2023 @ 6:00 P.M.

ADAIR COUNTY ANNEX BUILDING BASEMENT

424 PUBLIC SQUARE, COLUMBIA, KENTUCKY 42728

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

PRAYER

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

APPROVAL OF AGENDA APPROVAL OF MINUTES

A.) Regular Called Meeting-MARCH 28, 2023

B.) Special Called Meeting-APRIL 11, 2023

DISBURSEMENTS A.) SHERIFF’S REPORT

B.) ROAD DEPARTMENT REPORT

C.) G.R.A.S. REPORT

D.) COMMITTEE REPORTS

E.) JAIL REPORT

TREASURER

A.) TREASURER’S REPORT

BUDGET TRANSFERS

A.) LINE TO LINE TRANSFERS

B.) FUND TO FUND TRANSFERS

BUDGET AMENDMENT COURT ORDERS READING OF ROADS ACTION ITEMS: A) 2023-2024 FLEX FUNDS PRESENTATION B) EXTENSION BOARD BUDGET PRESENTATION C) JAIL 2023-2024 BUDGET PRESENTATION D) PERMISSION FOR JUDGE TO SIGN MOA FOR HB1 GRANT-ADDITIONAL VOTING EQUIP. REIMBURSEMENT REQUEST E) FREE TIPPING F) TOURISM BOARD APPOINTMENT G) AMBULANCE BOARD APPOINTMENT H) PERMISSION FOR JUDGE TO SIGN MOA-COUNTY ROAD AID MONEY I) PERMISSION TO PURCHASE GENERATOR FO THE TOTAL PATCHER J) PERMISSION TO ADVERTISE ROAD BIDS FOR ROAD MATERIALS K) PERMISSION TO RUN WATERLINE FROM THE EM BUILDING TO THE COUNTY ROAD SHED L) DEPARTMENT NEEDS DISCUSSION M) JIM BLAIR BATHROOM DISCUSSION N) JIM BLAIR CURBING AROUND PLAYGROUND DISCUSSION O) JIM BLAIR BLACKTOP TO GATE DISCUSSION P) JIM BLAIR SPEED BUMP DISCUSSION Q) PERMISSION TO REBID CARPET AT JUDICIAL CENTER PER PORTION R) 911-AK ASSOCIATES BILL S) 911 GEOCOM GRANT & YEARLY CHECKS T) 911 NEW HIRE U) PERMISSION TO USE JIM BLAIR CENTER FOR 2ND GRADE V) PERMISSION TO USE JIM BLAIR CENTER FOR ACHS BUSINESS DEPT. W) PERMISSION TO SIGN MOA FOR MAGISTRAL DISTRICT REAPOINMENT SERVICES X) HEALTH INSURANCE DISCUSSION Y) APPROVE SHERIFF’S 2021 TAX SETTLEMENT Z) HOSA REQUEST FOR FUNDING AA) PERMISSION FOR JUDGE TO SIGN FIREWORK CONTRACT BB) DAMON HICKS JIM BLAIR CENTER DISCUSSION OTHER BUSINESS PUBLIC COMMENTS ADJOURN

This meeting is open to the public.