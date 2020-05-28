Adair County Government Offices to reopen June 1

The Adair County Government Offices will be opening back up for business on Monday, June 1, 2020 to in person traffic. There will be requirements that have to be met by employees as well as the constituents coming into the buildings:

Government agencies with office-based work is recommended to have no more than 33% occupational capacity of the facility and spread out across the building.

Government agencies should provide services and conduct business via phone or internet if possible. Any business that can be done via phone/email should be.

Government offices and agencies should use digital rather than paper formats to the greatest extent practicable.

Social Distancing should always be utilized. We will have lines on the floors to mark the 6ft distance between individuals and ask that everyone abide by the social distance guidelines.

Chairs in waiting areas will not be available except for emergencies only to reduce congregating. If you need a chair, please notify an employee of the office you are visiting for assistance.

Barriers (plexiglass shields) will be put in place to avoid direct face to face contact when possible between employees and constituents.

We will ensure areas are cleaned/sanitized through out the day with disinfectant. Please be advised these cleaning solutions are hard to find and diluted household BLEACH will be used in all buildings as a cleaning solution .

. Employees and/or constituents are RECOMMENDED to wear a mask or face covering of some type.

Hand Sanitizer will be placed throughout our buildings for public use.

Most business can be performed by calling the appropriate office and if needed an appointment can be made.

Adair County Judge Executive Gale Cowan 270-384-4703

Adair County Clerk Lisa Greer 270-384-2801

Adair County PVA Landon Edwards 270-384-3673

Adair County Sheriff Josh Brockman 270-384-2776

Adair County Attorney Jennifer Hutchison-Corbin 270-384-3216

Jim Blair Recreation Center – Walking track ONLY will be open to the public on June 1, 2020. The ball field, playground area, and gymnasium will have a tentative opening date of June 29, 2020. This is per Governor Beshear’s recommendations. We are still at 10 or less on gatherings.

Adair County Recycling Center – We will attempt opening June 1, 2020 on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7:30-3:00. Persons should stay inside your vehicle and our employees will unload for you. Please be advised we are still short staffed and do not have our work release inmates to help.

Green River Animal Shelter – We will open to the public on June 1, 2020.

Adair County Clerk’s Office – Clerk Greer will be putting out additional information regarding the upcoming election. She will also continue to have the drop box located out in front of the building beside the FedEx and UPS boxes.

We ask that everyone please be patient with employees and staff. We are having to make adjustments along with our constituents. You will see several changes through out our facilities as we have plexiglass barriers in place in some areas. We will provide hand sanitizer throughout our buildings. We will have areas marked for 6 ft social distancing. Masks are recommended but not required for constituents in most areas. Please be advised that any office holder may require a mask inside their office. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact any specific office at the numbers listed above.