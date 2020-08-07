Adair County has eight new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Aug. 6 update from Lake Cumberland District Health Department

Deaths: We are sad to report 1 new death today from Pulaski. We have experienced a total of 41 deaths resulting in a 3.3% mortality rate among known cases. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families and friends who have lost loved ones.

Hospitalizations: We presently have 9 cases in the hospital. We have had a total of 121 hospitalizations resulting in a 9.7% hospitalization rate among known cases. The latest state data shows that 62% of ICU beds and 24% of ventilator capacity are being utilized.

Released (Recovered) Cases: We released 18 cases today from isolation (recovered). Released cases include: Adair: 1; Casey: 2; McCreary: 1; Pulaski: 8; Russell: 2; and, Taylor: 4. In all, we have released 75.1% of our total cases.

Total (Cumulative) Cases: The Lake Cumberland District has experienced a total of 1,251 cases since the onset of the outbreak.

Active (Current) Cases: Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 271 active cases in our district across all 10 of our district’s 10 counties. Of those active cases, 37 are asymptomatic.

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 25 today: Adair: 8; Casey: 1; Green: 1; McCreary: 2; Pulaski: 7; Russell: 1; Taylor: 3; and, Wayne: 2. Our current new case growth rate is: 1.03. This means our total case count is projected to double every 23.44 days. The new cases include:

Adair: A 1-year-old male who is hospitalized, still symptomatic

Adair: A 54-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 73-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 77-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 44-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 17-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 18-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Adair: A 12-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Casey: A 51-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Green: A 70-year-old male who is self-isolated, under investigation

McCreary: A 31-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

McCreary: A 33-year-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Pulaski: A 17-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 55-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 52-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 45-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 44-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 26-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Pulaski: A 46-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Russell: A 28-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 19-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 19-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Taylor: A 4 months-old male who is self-isolated, asymptomatic

Wayne: A 60-year-old female who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

Wayne: A 57-year-old male who is self-isolated, still symptomatic

It’s always heartbreaking to report a death, this time a 53-year-old male from Pulaski. He had been released as free of the virus but succumbed to lingering complications from the disease.

We are glad our hospitalizations lowered by one. Today we added six more new cases than we released recovered cases. Our growth rate still suggests that our total cumulative case count will double about every 23 days. The top three categories of what our active cases are tied to, in descending order, are business, recreation, and travel. Until there is a vaccine, we will continue the common-sense suggestions of encouraging everyone to continue to wear their face coverings, the avoidance of crowds as much as possible, social distancing, washing their hands frequently, increasing sanitation, and the avoidance of touching their faces.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 1,251 Cumulative Confirmed Cases and there have been 33,469 Confirmed COVID-19 cases across all 120 Kentucky Counties as of 08/06/20 (this includes 33,254 statewide plus 215 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s/Department for Public Health’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. The LCDHD is working tirelessly, including nights and weekends, to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact, and to follow-up daily with positive cases. Additionally, we are striving diligently to follow-up on business-related complaints regarding noncompliance with the Governor’s Executive Orders.