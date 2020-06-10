Adair County has four active COVID-19 cases according to LCDHD

Deaths: We are happy to report no new deaths today.

Hospitalizations: We are happy to report no new hospitalizations today.

Released: We released 2 cases today from isolation (recovered). Therefore, we have released 79% of our total cases. Taking all things into account, this leaves us with 28 active cases in our district across 6 of our 10 counties.

New Cases: We report that our total case count has increased by 3 today: Adair: 1; Pulaski: 1; and, Russell: 1. The new cases include:

Adair: A 67-year-old male who is self-isolated

Pulaski: A 53-year-old female who has been released

Russell: A 88-year-old male who is self-isolated

Cases are on the rise locally. Expanded testing alone does not fully account for our increased COVID-19 cases. In other words, COVID-19 is actively expanding in our communities. We do believe, however, that COVID-19 can be contained in the general public, without another economic shut-down, if most people will observe the precautions. Avoiding crowds as much as possible remains your best way to reduce your risk. Washing your hands with soap and water often and thoroughly, wearing a mask when out in public, staying home if you have a fever or are coughing, increasing sanitation, and avoiding touching your face further reduces your risk.

The Lake Cumberland area has experienced 260 Cumulative Confirmed Cases and there have been 11,714 Confirmed COVID-19 cases across 119 Kentucky Counties as of 06/09/20 (this includes 11,708 statewide plus 6 recently reported cases in Lake Cumberland not in the Governor’s daily report). Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. LCDHD is working to identify and contact all those with whom any positive case may have come into close contact.