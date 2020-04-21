Adair County Has Two New Coronavirus Cases, Both Nursing Home Residents

Adair County has two new positive cases of the coronavirus today. According to the Adair County Fiscal Court, both are residents of Signature Healthcare at Summit Manor. That brings the number of nursing home residents who tested positive to 44, and employees who live in Adair County to 9. One is the spouse of a nursing home employee. Two cases are not directly related to Signature Healthcare.

There have been four deaths in Adair County attributed to the coronavirus, with three being nursing home residents and one an employee.

LCDHD REPORT:

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department (LCDHD) at the current time has experienced 136 Positive/Presumptive Positive cases in our 10-county district.­ Regardless of the confirmed case count for any Lake Cumberland County, we believe COVID-19 to be widespread. LCDHD is working with the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact all those who may have come in contact with them.

Tuesday, April 21, 2020