Adair County High School Class of 1959 has school reunion

FROM HUNTER DURHAM: Attached is a picture and names for those attending the 60th high school reunion at Cramner Dining center. This class lived though Elvis, had Jerry Lee Lewis (Great Balls of Fire) perform at the now Jr. High, blackwidow hotrod club, and the original class to start the Smoke Signals high school newspaper. And other activities we have been sworn not to reveal. Ha!

Standing left to right:

Hunter Durham, Joyce Goodin Durham, Benny Breeding, Noah Janes, Mike Cooley, Bobby Gene Beard (with beard) Danny Goodin, David Akin, Ray Morrison, Rollin McQueary, Rodney Thompson, Judy Strange Reeves, Connie Downey Burress and Janet Pendleton

Seated left to right:

Jean Irwin Moore, Laverne Curry Sexton, Phyllis Jasper Rzeszowski, Lucy McGaha Tucker, Beulah Curry Carter, Eulah Curry Helm, Willodean Hadley Gurnow, Patsy Garrison and Dokie Parsons

Vitas Bailey and Tucker Yarberry were at the reunion but left before picture.