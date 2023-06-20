Adair County High School Letterwinners Club Now Open for Membership

An organization has been formed for Adair County former student-athletes, coaches, cheerleaders, dance team members, student trainers and managers, and those who are awarded honorary membership status.

The Adair County High School Letterwinners Club

Active members of the Letterwinners Club pay an annual membership of $100 (or, at his/her option, lifetime) to fund the organization’s regular projects including:

TheACHS Athletic Hall of Fame honoring great Indian/Lady Indian athletes and teams

Theannual Letterwinners Club Homecoming Dinner / Hall of Fame Inductions

Hospitality areas for members at all Indian home Football, Men’sBasketball and Women’s Basketball games,

Sponsorshipof annual Athlete of the Year awards for male and female student-athletes

Randy Burns serves as the president of the organization this year, with Kim Goodin serving as president-elect. Craig Biggs is secretary and Steve Martin is treasurer.

Other board members are Scott Bennett, Anthony Darnell, Seth Dunbar, Kim Rodgers Keltner, Dr. Ronald Rogers, Mike Sneed and Yves White.

An application is available at here:https://adairvoice.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/ACHS-LETTERWINNERS-CLUB-APP2.pdf