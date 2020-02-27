Adair County High School student loses battle with pulmonary hypertension

Adair County High School freshman Elizabeth Ann Smith, who has been fighting pulmonary hypertension for some time, has passed away. She was 14 days shy of her 15th birthday. She was the daughter of Rodney and Rebecca Smith of Columbia.

She was a member of Walnut Hill Separate Baptist Church in Casey County where her dad is the pastor. Funeral service for Smith is Sunday at 1 p.m. at Adair County High School gymnasium. Visitation is after 4 p.m. Saturday at Grissom-Martin Funeral Home.

Full obituary information can be found here: https://www.grissommartin.com/obituary/Elizabeth-Smith